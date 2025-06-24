Brady Oliveira to miss second straight game for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially ruled out Canadian running back Brady Oliveira for their game against the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.

The 27-year-old rushed twice for 49 yards on the opening possession of Winnipeg’s 34-20 win over the B.C. Lions in Week 2. He left the game and did not return due to a shoulder injury and missed the rematch between the two teams in Week 3.

Matthew Peterson, a rookie out of the University of Alberta, started in Oliveira’s place last week and recorded 11 carries for 42 yards. The previous week, he rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown in a relief effort.

Last season, Oliveira was name the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player after rushing for 1,353 yards and three touchdowns. He also made 57 receptions for 476 yards and another score, becoming the fourth player to win both M.O.P. and Most Outstanding Canadian in the same year.

The Blue Bombers also ruled out running back and return specialist Peyton Logan (thigh) and long snapper Mike Benson (hip). Logan has yet to appear in a game this season, while Benson was out last week against the B.C. Lions.

Nic Demski, who has caught five passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns through two games this season, has been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) will host the Edmonton Elks (0-2) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 26 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.