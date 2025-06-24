B.C. Lions bring back Canadian FB Dylan St. Pierre (again)

The B.C. Lions have brought back Canadian fullback Dylan St. Pierre, adding him to their practice roster. Again.

The six-foot-two, 227-pound native of Ottawa, Ont. joined B.C. late last season, dressing for three regular-season games. In 2023, he spent the entire year on the team’s practice roster before dressing for the West Final against Winnipeg.

St. Pierre played receiver for the University of Ottawa from 2016 to 2022, recording 45 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns over 33 career games.

The 27-year-old participated in the 2021 CFL National Combine, which was conducted virtually, before returning to the Gee-Gees for his final year of U Sports eligibility.

The B.C. Lions (1-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.