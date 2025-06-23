Toronto Argonauts sign former Edmonton Elks DL J-Min Pelley

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian defensive lineman J-Min Pelley.

The six-foot-five, 350-pound defender played 11 games with the Edmonton Elks last season and made five starts, recording six defensive tackles. He was released by the team in February.

The 27-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. was a supplemental draft pick in 2022 as the Elks forfeited a second-round pick to secure his rights. Over 29 career regular-season games, he has made 25 defensive tackles.

Pelley played collegiately at the University of Calgary where he was named a second-team All-Canadian and won a Vanier Cup in 2019.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-3) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-2) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, June 29 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.