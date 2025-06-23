Saskatchewan Roughriders add receiver Josh Ali, cut one

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Josh Ali and released American running back Mario Anderson Jr.

The six-foot, 191-pound native of Miami, Fla. signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and dressed for two regular-season games, recording one target. He initially made the team’s active roster in 2023 but was placed on injured reserve and was cut following training camp in 2024.

The 25-year-old played collegiately at the University of Kentucky where he recorded 131 catches for 1,447 yards and eight touchdowns, six carries for 34 yards, and 29 punt returns for 283 yards over 55 games, making 34 starts.

Anderson Jr. rushed for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns at the University of Memphis in 2024. He made Saskatchewan’s practice roster after the completion of training camp.

Prior to Memphis, Anderson played for South Carolina where he rushed for 707 yards and three scores while catching 22 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

The five-foot-nine, 208-pound ball-carrier began his collegiate career at Newberry College, where he played three seasons. During that time, he rushed for 3,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2022, he rushed for 1,560 yards and scored 19 touchdowns en route to earning the first-team All-American honours in NCAA Division II.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.