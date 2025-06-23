Montreal Alouettes release two, including Canadian receiver Shedler Fervius

The Montreal Alouettes have released Canadian receiver Shedler Fervius and American defensive lineman Jalen Harris.

Fervius was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Saint Mary’s University. The 26-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont. played 19 regular-season games over three seasons with the Alouettes, catching seven passes for 87 yards. He won a Grey Cup with Montreal in 2023.

Harris dressed for all three of Montreal’s games to start the regular season in a depth role, recording one defensive tackle.

The six-foot-four, 257-pound defender originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent much of the season on the practice roster before being poached by the Washington Commanders. He went on to play five games for the team, registering six tackles. He later spent time with the DC Defenders and San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL but did not see game action.

Harris played collegiately at the University of Arizona, where he appeared in 56 games. He recorded 171 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 11 pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. The native of Gilbert, Ari. is the son of Sean Harris, who spent seven seasons as an NFL linebacker.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 27 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.