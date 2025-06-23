Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander absent from practice: report

The Montreal Alouettes were without franchise quarterback Davis Alexander at practice on Monday, according to 3DownNation reporter Pablo Herrera-Vergara.

The 26-year-old native of Gig Harbor, Wash. left the team’s 38-28 win over the Edmonton Elks in Week 3 and didn’t return. He later indicated he was held out for precautionary reasons as the Alouettes held a 24-6 lead when he exited the game.

The five-foot-eleven, 210-pound passer dominated the Elks, completing 20-of-24 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns with one carry for 11 yards. Despite the early exit, he improved to 7-0 as a CFL starter, tying Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best start by a quarterback in league history.

After practice on Monday, head coach Jason Maas indicated Alexander spent time in Montreal’s facilities despite not being present for on-field drills. The weather was extreme, feeling like over 40 degrees with the humidity.

“He’s just getting treatment,” said Maas. “We did quite a few things at the building today, just stayed out of the field and the heat. He did the work mentally with us. We’ll assess him later in the week.”

The same was true for running back Sean Thomas-Erlington and defensive lineman Dylan Wynn, neither of whom participated in practice either.

Alexander is in his first season as Montreal’s franchise quarterback after replacing Cody Fajardo this offseason. Through three games, he has thrown for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also added six carries for 64 yards on the ground.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 27 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.