Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Duke standout Ozzie Nicholas

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Ozzie Nicholas.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound defender finished his collegiate career at Duke University in 2024, recording 100 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two pass break ups over 13 games. He was named third-team All-ACC.

The native of Encinitas, Calif. spent four previous collegiate seasons at Princeton University where he made 179 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass knockdowns.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) will host the Montreal Alouettes (3-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 27 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.