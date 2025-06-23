Former Montreal Alouettes player, coach Chandler Jones dead at 33

Chandler Jones, who helped the Montreal Alouettes win the Grey Cup in 2023, has died at the age of 33.

The San Jose State University product served as Montreal’s assistant defensive backs coach in 2023 and 2024. He was reportedly killed in a pedestrian car accident on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, Calif.

“Our thoughts are with Chandler’s family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support.”

As a player, Jones was a receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns before signing with the Alouettes in 2015. Before rejoining the team as a coach, he served on staff at San Jose State and the College of Idaho.

In 2013, Jones caught 79 passes for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns to be named a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 27 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.