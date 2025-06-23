Edmonton Elks add former Marshall standout Elijah Alston

The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Elijah Alston to the practice roster.

The six-foot-two, 256-pound defender finished his collegiate career at the University of Miami in 2024, recording 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass knockdown.

The native of Chesapeake, Va. spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Marshall University where he made 106 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. In 2023, he was named third-team All-Sun Belt Conference.

The Edmonton Elks (0-2) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 26 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.