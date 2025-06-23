3DownNation Podcast: Dinwiddie rips Argonauts, Woodruff accuses Jefferson, Stampeders sign Bighill

John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss head coach Ryan Dinwiddie ripping his Toronto Argonauts after their loss to Saskatchewan, B.C. Lions offensive lineman Kory Woodruff accusing Willie Jefferson of playing dirty, a tweak to the CFL schedule, which winless team will be the first to get a victory, the Roughriders sitting Ka’Deem Carey, and the Calgary Stampeders signing future Hall of Fame linebacker Adam Bighill.

