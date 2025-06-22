Edmonton Elks sign former Carolina Panthers’ RB Spencer Brown to practice roster

The Edmonton Elks have signed American running back Spencer Brown to their practice roster.

The six-foot, 220-pound native of Warrior, Ala. most recently spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but was released on May 14 ahead of the CFL’s second mandatory training camp roster cutdown. His addition comes after Edmonton’s starting running back, Justin Rankin, left Thursday’s loss to Montreal early with a minor injury.

Brown joined the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent three years with the team, rushing nine times for 43 yards and catching two passes for 10 yards over six games. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2024 but was released at the conclusion of training camp.

The 26-year-old played collegiately at the University of Alabama-Birmingham where he ran for 4,011 yards and 41 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 113 yards and one score. He remains the school’s all-time rushing leader and earned All-Conference USA honours three different times.

The Edmonton Elks (0-2) return to action on Thursday, June 26 when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0). Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.