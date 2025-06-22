Biggie’s back: Calgary Stampeders sign LB Adam Bighill to practice roster

The Calgary Stampeders have signed future Hall of Fame linebacker Adam Bighill to their practice roster.

The 36-year-old made 48 defensive tackles and one sack over 10 starts for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was not retained in free agency and has been on the open market since February. The Stampeders add him after placing starting middle linebacker Marquel Lee on the six-game injured list last week after he underwent surgery for an injured bicep.

Bighill has spent the past six seasons in Winnipeg, joining the team in 2018 after a stint with the New Orleans Saints. The five-foot-ten, 241-pound linebacker helped the team reach five consecutive Grey Cup games, winning a pair of titles in 2019 and 2021.

The twelve-year veteran has played 190 regular-season CFL games since beginning his career with the B.C. Lions in 2011. He’s recorded 939 defensive tackles, 71 special teams tackles, 50 sacks, 15 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and one touchdown, putting him on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

The native of Montesano, Wash. has won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award three times, including twice with the Bombers, while earning six All-CFL selections and eight West Division all-star nods. In 2024, he was given the CFLPA’s Tom Pate Memorial Award for outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to his team and community.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-1) are on a bye this week before hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) on Thursday, July 3.