B.C. Lions’ OL Kory Woodruff claims Bombers’ Willie Jefferson triggered ejection for abuse of official with ‘dirty’ play

B.C. Lions’ offensive lineman Kory Woodruff could be the subject of supplemental discipline from the CFL this week after he was ejected from Saturday night’s loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for physical abuse of an official.

However, the 25-year-old claims that he wasn’t the instigator of a shoving match that left umpire Kyle Mikulik dazed on the ground.

“Willie Jefferson, he did something dirty to one of my teammates, and I’m not just gonna let that slide, so we got into a little bit of an altercation,” Woodruff told 3DownNation post-game. “They claim I hit the ref, I didn’t hit the ref. It’ll be sent to the Review Centre, and we’ll go from there.”

The incident occurred with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter in the aftermath of a late Lions’ touchdown by Jevon Cottoy. Woodruff and the future Hall of Fame defensive end could be seen jawing at one another as teammates and officials entered the fray to separate them.

Fellow Winnipeg pass rusher James Vaughters got in between the combatants with an arm extended on Woodruff’s chest. The native of Sioux City, Ia. appeared to shove the limb away with both hands, inadvertently driving it into the back of Mikulik’s head. The Winnipeg-born referee went down clutching his neck and was tended to by trainers before returning to the contest.

When asked to elaborate on what Jefferson had done to prompt the altercation, Woodruff declined, indicating only that it had both physical and verbal elements.

“Dirty, dirty. Did something dirty to my teammate, so it was retaliation,” he said. “Still, I’ve got to be better than that. I’ve got to understand the moment. I’ll be better next time.”

Jefferson was flagged for objectionable conduct on the play, his second misconduct penalty of the game after he was caught taunting the Lions’ bench earlier in the quarter. That resulted in an automatic ejection alongside Woodruff, although the 34-year-old appeared unperturbed by his punishment as he bounded towards the locker room and turned to wave goodbye to the Lions’ offence.

It is unclear what punishments could await the two players from the CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity, of which vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood is a member. That group can mete out fines of up to half a game cheque for offences that violate CFL rules or the Code of Conduct. Any suspensions are determined at the discretion of commissioner Stewart Johnston.

The last CFL player to receive a suspension for on-field abuse of an official was Ottawa Redblacks’ defensive back Jonathan Rose ahead of the 2018 Grey Cup, though that punishment was later reduced to a fine on appeal.

The B.C. Lions (1-2) will return to action on Saturday, June 28 when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0). The Blue Bombers (2-0) will host the Edmonton Elks (0-2) on Thursday, June 26.