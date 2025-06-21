The Saskatchewan Roughriders are adding a little bit more colour to their acknowledgement of Indigenous people in 2025.

On Saturday, the team released an updated version of their Indigenous logo, shifting away from uniform green to a full colour palette. Chris Chipak of Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Treaty 6), the Saskatoon-based artist who created the original logo last year, carefully selected the colour scheme to signify elements of cultural significance.

The green grass, blue river, and yellow sun represent the core promise of Treaty 4 relationship, written “as long as the sun shines, the grass grows, and the rivers flow.” The Buffalo, which was included as a nod to the Treaty 4 flag, is now various shades of brown to show connections to the land.

The bright orange shade of the sky holds a multitude of meanings, inspired by the colour of the prairie lily. Delicate but strong and resilient in the face of harsh prairie conditions, it provides hope for the future of Truth and Reconciliation. That process has often been represented by the colour orange, which is bright, bold and hard to ignore. The colour choice is meant to prompt reflection on residential schools and the path forward to healing, while also nodding to the province’s “Land of the Living Sky” slogan.

Finally, the grey tips on the two upright white feathers create a mix of light and dark, symbolizing the historical injustices within Canada and the future, working together toward Truth and Reconciliation.

The updated logo will be featured on merchandise available for purchase beginning this Saturday, with a portion of the proceeds going towards Indigenous initiatives across the province. However, the all-green version will remain the one featured on the Riders’ helmets for their annual kisiskâciwan game on Saturday, June 28 against the B.C. Lions.