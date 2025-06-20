Ottawa Redblacks to start QB Dustin Crum against Calgary Stampeders

The Ottawa Redblacks have officially declared Dustin Crum as their starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders.

The six-foot, 210-pound native of Grafton, Ohio made 14 starts for the Redblacks as a CFL rookie in 2023, throwing for 3,109 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 741 yards and nine scores, posting a 3-11 record.

The 26-year-old performed mostly short-yardage duty in 2024, rushing for 206 yards and seven touchdowns. He attempted only 45 passes, throwing for 320 yards and two interceptions.

Matthew Shiltz started at quarterback for Ottawa in Week 2 and struggled, throwing for 205 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in a 39-18 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. Franchise quarterback Dru Brown, who was limited all week in practice according to the team’s official report, remains on the one-game injured list due to a hip injury.

The Redblacks have made only two changes to their game-day roster from last week, adding Canadian defensive lineman Muftah Ageli and American linebacker Frankie Griffin. Lucas Cormier and Davion Taylor, both linebackers, have been moved to the one-game injured list.

Ageli was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of Northwestern Oklahoma State, though he spent most of his collegiate career at the University of Windsor. Griffin, who is in his fifth season with the Redblacks, spent the first two games of the year on the one-game injured list. Over 43 career CFL regular-season games, he has recorded 180 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, and one interception.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (2-0) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 2:00 p.m. EDT.