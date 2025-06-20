Montreal Alouettes win third straight despite QB scare (& six other thoughts)

The Montreal Alouettes headed on the road after a short week to face the well-rested Edmonton Elks on Thursday. It seemed roles were reversed as Jason Maas’ players were ready from the get-go and cruised towards a 38-28 win. However, an injury to starting quarterback Davis Alexander overshadowed an otherwise complete performance.

Below are my thoughts on the game.

Concern for Alexander

The Als might be leaving Edmonton with a 3-0 record and in complete control of the East, but they will also bring back some concerns regarding Alexander’s left leg. While escaping the pocket to deliver a throw in the third quarter, he appeared to have pulled his hamstring, a non-contact injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game.

It gave me flashbacks to when quarterback Cody Fajardo pulled his hamstring against the Argos last season. That injury kept him out for six weeks, opening the door for Alexander.

The good news for Als fans was that Alexander didn’t have to put an ice bag on his left leg and kept his equipment on. He was limping along the sidelines, but he seemed in good spirits. He said during Joey Alfieri’s post-game show that he was removed from the game for precautionary reasons.

“I think I could have went back in, but the score at the time was 24-6, and we were putting together a drive. Just got to be smart about it,” he said.

If Alexander were to miss some time, backup quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson would be at the helm of the offence. He delivered some accurate down the stretch for the Als.

The offence leads the charge

It hasn’t been the case a lot over the last few seasons, but the Als’ offence dictated the rhythm of the game as soon as it got the opportunity. Davis Alexander led a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to respond to an Edmonton field goal. The play-calling was on point, and so was Alexander’s execution. Montreal followed with a 90-yard drive highlighted by a deep pass thrown to Charleston Rambo. The Als never looked back.

Alexander has been taking big steps since his first game against Toronto earlier this month. Thursday night, he showcased his ability to extend plays and to deliver big throws. With him at the helm, the Als’ offence was well-balanced. They moved the chains with the running game as well as with the passing game.

In the end, Alexander finished 20-of-24 for 254 yards and a personal-best three touchdown passes. He is now the franchise record holder for the number of wins to begin a career with seven.

Mission accomplished for the defence

At Als practices this week, the most significant topic covered was Tre Ford’s ability to escape the pocket and deliver magic throws. The defensive line needed to play one of their best games of the season to keep the Elks’ quarterback in his pocket. That unit can now say mission accomplished.

Lwal Uguak and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund led the charge with a quarterback sack each along with multiple pressures in the backfield. With Shawn Oakman also registering a sack, the whole unit is dangerous for the rest of the league.

Overall, the defence had five sacks and forced three turnovers. At this point, those numbers are just the status quo for Noel Thorpe’s players.

The most impressive play happened at the end of the first half. Kabion Ento picked off Ford in the endzone with great change of direction and a burst of speed to get to the football. He was following receiver Kaion Julien-Grant when he realized he had the chance to make the play, and quickly got to the football. Although it was a terrible throw, it was a beautiful play by Ento.

Missed opportunities for the players, new ones for coaches

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game seemed completely out of reach for the Elks. Then, the Als took their foot off the gas and offered the home team some life.

This kind of reaction is human, but it will allow the coaching staff to make some adjustments moving forward. It can be seen as a blessing in disguise because the two points were taken, but Maas will also not be satisfied. The team could reach a new level against Hamilton.

Thursday night, the offence stopped producing; the defence allowed big plays, and the return unit allowed an onside kick recovery. It was 38-14 heading into the last ten minutes, but the Elks scored two touchdowns to make it interesting.

The Alouettes’ defensive backs didn’t track the ball properly on deep routes, which allowed Ford to exploit them. The best example happened toward the three-minute marker in the fourth quarter. Marc-Antoine Dequoy turned on the wrong side on a deep touchdown pass to former Alouette Kaion Julien-Grant, who made a great adjustment for the score.

Sad sight

I usually stick to the Alouettes’ perspective on games, but I couldn’t ignore this topic. Commonwealth Stadium looked completely empty on Thursday night. It was a sad sight, especially considering it was the home opener for the Elks. The official records will show that more than 14,000 fans made their way to the stadium, but it appeared to be significantly fewer from the TV perspective.

Hopefully, owner Larry Thompson can turn it around and find new ways to attract fans to the stadium. It obviously starts with on-field performances, but it still seems there is a rift between the organization and the fans.

What’s next?

The Alouettes will head on the road for a third straight week, as they will face the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton next Friday. The kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.