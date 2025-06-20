CFLPA unveils 2025 player representatives for all nine teams

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association has unveiled their player representatives for the 2025 season.

Each team’s players elect three individuals from their ranks to represent them in union matters at the start of each season. These votes are conducted by a representative whose term is set to expire or by an individual appointed by the CFLPA.

This season brings 18 new appointments across the league, including 15 representatives who did not hold a title with any team last year. Those chosen range from perennial all-stars to veteran special teams standouts and respected fringe contributors.

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome this new group of player representatives to the CFLPA. These men are not only leaders on the field but also passionate advocates for their fellow players,” CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian said in a statement. “Their voices will

be vital as we continue to strengthen our association and protect the interests of every member across the league.”

The CFLPA executive consists of Elimimian, Saskatchewan kicker Brett Lauther, Winnipeg defensive lineman Jake Thomas, Winnipeg long snapper Mike Benson, free agent linebacker Adam Bighill, and recently-hired executive director David Mackie. It remains intact after that vote was held earlier this offseason.

The full list of player representatives can be found below.

B.C. Lions

1st rep: LB Maxime Rouyer (G) | 2nd rep: OL Andrew Peirson (N) | Alternate: K Sean Whyte (N)

Departing reps: DB T.J. Lee (A) — free agent | OL Sukh Chungh (N) — free agent

Calgary Stampeders

1st rep: DL Folarin Orimolade (A) | 2nd rep: REC Reggie Begelton (A) | Alternate: OL Josh Coker (A)

Departing reps: DL Mike Rose (A) — new team | LB Cameron Judge (N) — new team

Edmonton Elks

1st rep: DL Jake Ceresna (A) | 2nd rep: DB Royce Metchie (N) | Alternate: DL Brandon Barlow (A)

Departing reps: DB Scott Hutter (N) — new team | DB Loucheiz Purifoy (A) — free agent | K Boris Bede (A) — free agent

Saskatchewan Roughriders

1st rep: LB Jameer Thurman (A) | 2nd rep: DL Mike Rose (A) | Alternate: REC Shawn Bane Jr.

Departing reps: OL Philip Blake (N) — free agent | DB Jayden Dalke (N) — stepped down

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1st rep: DL Willie Jefferson (A) | 2nd rep: LB Jonathan Jones (A) | Alternate: DB Redha Kramdi (N)

Departing reps: LS Mike Benson (N) — elected CFLPA third vice-president | DB Evan Holm (A) — stepped down

Toronto Argonauts

1st rep: OL Ryan Hunter (N) | 2nd rep: DB Tarvarus McFadden (A) | Alternate: OL Darius Ciraco (N)

Departing reps: DL Folarin Orimolade (A) — new team | OL Isiah Cage (A) — free agent | DB DaShaun Amos (A) — new team

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1st rep: DB Stavros Katsantonis (N) | 2nd rep: DL Julian Howsare (A) | Alternate: DB DaShaun Amos (A)

Departing reps: DL Brandon Barlow (A) — new team | RB James Butler (A) — new team

Ottawa Redblacks

1st rep: DL Cleyon Laing (N) | 2nd rep: P Richie Leone (A) | Alternate: LB Tyron Vrede (G)

Departing reps: DB Ty Cranston (N) — retired

Montreal Alouettes

1st rep: DL Dylan Wynn (A) | 2nd rep: REC Austin Mack (A) | Alternate: OL Jesse Gibbon (N)

Departing reps: OL Kristian Matte (N) — retired