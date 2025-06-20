Calgary Stampeders place LB Marquel Lee on six-game injured list ahead of clash with Ottawa

The Calgary Stampeders have lost another key piece to the six-game injured list ahead of their meeting with the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

American middle linebacker Marquel Lee will be out long-term with a bicep injury, joining all-star receiver Reggie Begelton (knee) and veteran long-snapper Aaron Crawford (knee) as starters lost this week. In a pair of starts this season, the 29-year-old NFL veteran has made 15 defensive tackles.

Canadian Micah Teitz will bump over to start in the middle for Calgary this week, while American Jacob Roberts gets the nod at weakside linebacker. Canadian linebacker Nicky Farinaccio will draw into the lineup for the first time as depth.

Defensively, the team will receive a boost from the return of defensive tackle Miles Brown after a one-week absence. Cedric Wilcots II also draws back into the defensive end rotation, while Canadian George Idoko and American Shaun Peterson Jr. will both be healthy scratches.

On the other side of the ball, returner Erik Brooks will get the start at receiver in place of Begelton, allowing the team to dress American Eno Benjamin as a third running back. Rookie first-round pick Christopher Fortin will get the start at centre with Bryce Bell (shoulder) on the one-game injured list, while Tomas Jack-Kurdyla becomes a healthy scratch in favour of Rodeem Brown as the sixth man.

Veteran fullback William Langlais also returns to the lineup, while rookie Jason MacGougan makes his debut at long snapper.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-0) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 2:00 p.m. EDT.