B.C. Lions name QB Jeremiah Masoli starter, Nathan Rourke game-time decision vs. Bombers

The B.C. Lions have officially named quarterback Jeremiah Masoli the starter for Saturday’s rematch with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 36-year-old, who signed with the Lions this offseason, was seven-of-10 passing for 84 yards and an interception in relief last week. He started three games for the Ottawa Redblacks last season, throwing for 1,149 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions and rushing six times for 42 yards. He went 1-2 as a starter with a win over Calgary and losses to Saskatchewan and Montreal.

Masoli has appeared in 133 career CFL games with the Lions, Redblacks, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, throwing for 17,908 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 62 interceptions.

Canadian starter Nathan Rourke, who went down last week with an oblique injury that caused him to miss two days of practice, is listed as a game-time decision. Whether or not he is actually healthy enough to play, he’ll have to serve as the team’s third-stringer behind Masoli and Chase Brice due to the Lions not having more than three quarterbacks under contract.

With Rourke out, Canadian offensive lineman Tyler Packer will step in at right guard to fulfill the ratio requirement. American Chris Schleuger, who had started the first two games of the season, will be a healthy scratch.

B.C. will be without the services of speedy American receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who has been placed on the one-game injured list after tweaking his thigh in practice. Rookie Jermaine Jackson returns to the lineup after a one-week absence to take his spot in the starting lineup, while fellow newcomer Seven McGee will make his debut handling return duties.

Defensively, the big change is veteran American defensive end Sione Teuhema making his return to the lineup after a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. In 49 career games, he has recorded 96 defensive tackles and 22 sacks.

Making their Lions debuts in a depth capacity are Canadian linebacker Adam Auclair, who battled a shoulder injury through training camp, and American nickel Tyler Coyle. Defensive end Jalil Clemons and linebacker Devin Richardson have been returned to the practice roster, while Canadian receiver Kieran Poissant has been placed on the one-game injured list with a thigh injury.

The B.C. Lions (1-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.