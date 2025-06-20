Toronto Argonauts’ defensive back Kenneth George Jr. had to be carted off the field with a serious leg injury during the team’s Week 3 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

George was felled by a low block from Riders’ receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby late in the first quarter. The strong-side linebacker came up to set the edge on a short run from Thomas Bertrand-Hudon when Duncan-Busby pulled across the formation and dove low at his knee, causing it to buckle in an unnatural manner.

The 28-year-old remained down in considerable pain and had to be assisted onto a medical cart in obvious distress. Duncan-Busby was assessed an illegal block penalty on the play.

George has started the last two games at strong-side linebacker after spending time at halfback during the Argos’ 2024 Grey Cup run. He joined the team mid-way through that campaign after spending a season and a half with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 33 CFL games, he has recorded 89 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.