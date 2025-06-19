Toronto Argonauts bring back veteran FB Brandon Calver

The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed versatile Canadian fullback Brandon Calver.

The 32-year-old played nine games for Toronto last season, registering four special teams tackles. He had been a free agent since his contract expired in February.

The six-foot-three, 220-pound converted linebacker first joined the Argos in 2021, having previously spent time with the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 76 career CFL games, the London, Ont. native has amassed 32 special teams tackles and a forced fumble. He has contributed to three Grey Cup championship teams in 2019, 2022, and 2024.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-2) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.