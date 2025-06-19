Saskatchewan Roughriders deny RB Ka’Deem Carey shot at revenge against Argos

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will not be giving veteran running back Ka’Deem Carey a chance to exact revenge against the team that scorned him earlier this month.

The 32-year-old has been officially moved to the practice roster ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Toronto Argonauts, who released him as part of final roster cuts on June 1. He ran for 26 yards and caught one pass for nine yards in his Riders debut last week, but has been bumped due to ratio concerns.

Carey rushed for 1,060 yards, caught 37 passes for 356 yards and scored eight touchdowns with the Argos in 2024, his first year with the team, while helping the Boatmen win a Grey Cup. He will receive his CFL championship ring on his trip to The Six but won’t get a chance to prove the team made a mistake.

Canadian Thomas Bertrand-Hudon joins the roster to replace Carey after sitting out last week with a groin injury. He rushed 14 times for 57 yards and caught two passes for 17 more in the season-opener, scoring two touchdowns in a relief performance.

The Riders’ change at running back was necessitated by the absence of Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus, who has been placed on the one-game injured list with a bad foot. The 27-year-old native of Montreal, Que. is currently Saskatchewan’s second-leading receiver and has made 12 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown over two games.

American Joe Robustelli will fill Emilus’ spot in the starting lineup. He appeared in one game last season, making two catches for 15 yards.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (0-2) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.