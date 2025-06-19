Ottawa Redblacks rule out QB Dru Brown for second consecutive week

The Ottawa Redblacks have officially ruled out starting quarterback Dru Brown for their Week 3 matchup with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 28-year-old passer has been limited in practice all week as he continues to recover from a hip injury sustained in the late stages of Ottawa’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 1. He managed to finish the game, throwing for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound native of Palo Alto, Calif. joined the Redblacks in 2024 and threw for 3,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 17 regular-season games, going 8-6-1 as a starter.

Brown didn’t suit up for this team’s 39-18 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in Week 2, with veteran backup Matthew Shiltz completing 22-of-32 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Third-stringer Dustin Crum has received the majority of first-team reps this week and is expected to get the start on Saturday.

The 26-year-old started 14 games for the Redblacks as a CFL rookie in 2023, going 3-11 as a starter. In 38 CFL appearances, he has thrown for 3,434 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while rushing 142 times for 950 yards and 18 scores.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (2-0) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 2:00 p.m. EDT.