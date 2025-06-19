Injury bug bites Toronto Argonauts with eight changes ahead of clash with Riders

The Toronto Argonauts will look dramatically different when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, with eight changes to their lineup.

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle will make his third start in place of the injured Chad Kelly, but won’t have veteran all-star DaVaris Daniels to throw to. The 32-year-old has made five catches for 63 yards and one touchdown, but has been placed on the one-game injured list after being limited by a hip issue. Jake Herslow will step into his starting spot, with Calvin Turner Jr. coming off the practice roster to handle return duties.

The Argos will also be without running back Deonta McMahon, who managed 35 all-purpose yards through two games before being placed on the one-game with an ankle injury. Veteran Kevin Brown will draw in to backup Miyan Williams, with recently re-acquired fullback Brandon Calver stepping in for special teams depth.

The whole group will operate behind a re-shuffled offensive line. Starter Sage Doxtater (knee) and backup Dylan Giffen (back) are both out this week, forcing Ryan Hunter to move from right tackle to left guard, rookie American Hampton Ergle to make his first career start at right tackle, and Anim Dankwah to dress as insurance.

Defensively, all-star linebacker Wynton McManis has been placed on the one-game injured list with a knee issue that could hold him out several weeks, and he is joined by Canadian backup Jack Cassar (adductor). American Isaac Darkangelo will get the nod in the middle, while Canadian Daniel Kwamou will dress for depth.

Defensive tackle DeMarcus Christmas (Achilles) won’t get a chance to face his former team after being placed on the six-game injured list, while defensive end Celestin Haba is set to be a healthy scratch. Atlias Bell and DeMarcus Johnson will make their debuts inside.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-2) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.