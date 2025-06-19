The CFL has fined a trio of players for illegal acts committed in Week 2, including Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defensive end Willie Jefferson.

The 34-year-old future Hall of Famer was fined an undisclosed amount for a blindside block delivered against B.C. Lions’ long-snapper Kyle Nelson. He recorded one defensive tackle during the game, a 34-20 victory for the Bombers.

In addition to Jefferson, Montreal Alouettes’ offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage was disciplined for a blindside block against Ottawa’s Cleyon Laing. Calgary Stampeders’ offensive lineman Josh Coker was reprimanded for making unnecessary contact with Toronto’s Isaac Darkangelo, which was considered a non-football act.

As per CFL policy, the fine amounts were not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game-cheque.

The CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages any league discipline that does not require a suspension. Fines are determined by a panel consisting of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.