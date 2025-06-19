Canadian QB Nathan Rourke questionable for B.C. Lions’ rematch with Bombers

Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s rematch with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The B.C. Lions’ franchise pivot was forced to exit last week’s loss to Winnipeg with an oblique injury suffered late in the fourth quarter. He was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, before sitting out the next two sessions.

The 27-year-old completed 12-of-27 pass attempts for 249 yards, one touchdown, and one interception prior to his exit. He also ran the ball six times for 58 yards and one score.

Over two games this season, Rourke has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception and rushed for 112 yards and one score, leading B.C. to a 1-1 record. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022 despite missing half the season with a Lisfranc sprain. He returned to the league mid-way through the 2024 campaign after spending time with four different NFL teams.

Veteran backup Jeremiah Masoli replaced Rourke in Week 2, completing seven-of-10 passes for 84 yards and an interception. He appears poised to start after taking the majority of first-team reps this week, though Rourke will still have to be listed on the gameday roster even if he is unable to play because the Lions only have the minimum number of three quarterbacks under contract.

The B.C. Lions (1-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.