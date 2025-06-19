Calgary Stampeders unveil trophy for inaugural Stampede Bowl vs. Bombers

The Calgary Stampeders are putting some hardware on the line for their first annual Stampede Bowl game.

On Thursday, the team unveiled a custom-built trophy for the occasion created by MST Bronze Limited — the same Canadian design studio responsible for the NHL’s 4 Nations Faceoff trophy. The silver and red chalice is crafted with high handles to resemble the shape of the game’s horsehead logo.

An historic event requires an iconic symbol ? On July 3rd we make @CFL history when we host the inaugural Stampede Bowl ? ? The Stampede Bowl trophy is ready.. are you? ?️ Get your tickets: https://t.co/i7PZtMKCaH..@calgarystampede | #TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/8XwTmdoe26 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) June 19, 2025

The inaugural Stampede Bowl will take place on Thursday, July 3 at McMahon Stadium when the Stampeders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. It marks the first time that the CFL franchise has officially partnered with its namesake, the Calgary Stampede, to host a kickoff event for the rodeo festivities. In addition to the football action, the game will feature a halftime performance from rock icon Bret Michaels.

Stampeders president Jay McNeil and Bombers president Wade Miller have already made a friendly wager on the result of the game, with the losing team set to make a $25,000 donation to Purolator Tackle Hunger in the winning team’s market. The new trophy will add even more substance to the bragging rights.

The glitzy hardware will be on display in the East Fan Zone when the Calgary Stampeders (2-0) host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 21. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 p.m. EDT.