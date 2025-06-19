3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 3

Week 3 of the 2025 CFL regular season is here, featuring four games from around the league. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have the week off, while the Edmonton Elks are returning following a bye in Week 3.

Montreal reporter Pablo Herrera-Vergara is off to a red-hot start to the season, going 7-1 straight-up and against the spread. Here are our picks for Week 3 in the CFL.

Thursday, June 19: Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks (-5.5) — 9:00 p.m. EDT

The Alouettes have a four-point lead in the East Division thanks to a dominant defence, the league’s second-best ground game, and consistency from kicker Jose Maltos. The Elks, meanwhile, looked shaky in their season-opening loss to B.C. ahead of a Week 2 bye. Tre Ford will have to be better this week after throwing for only 178 yards and one interception in Edmonton’s first game, while the secondary will need to tighten up on the back end.

ABBOTT: Edmonton’s offence is still trying to figure things out. Montreal’s defence is the best in the league. Pray for Tre Ford.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: There is no reason so far to think this won’t be a blowout for the Alouettes.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: I’m not picking against the Alouettes until they give me reason to.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: The Alouettes have re-found their groove after slowing down late last year and into the playoffs.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Alouettes are in a good rhythm but are on a short week and Tre Ford has caused problems for their defence before.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: The bye week probably helped the Elks but the Alouettes are simply on another level right now.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: What a tough home-opener for Edmonton. Montreal playing the best in all three phases.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: Montreal is just on another level right now. A tough start to a new era in Edmonton gets a bit tougher this week.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McGUIRE: This Tre Ford experiment has proven absolutely nothing so far and I won’t pick the Elks until it does.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 9, Edmonton. 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 7, Edmonton 2.

Friday, June 20: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts (+2.5) — 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Roughriders are putting their perfect record on the line at BMO Field this week where the Argonauts just got outclassed by Montreal. Saskatchewan’s defence is tied for the league-lead in sacks, while the offence ranks second in yards-per-play. Both teams are banged up, however, as Samuel Emilus has been ruled out due to a foot injury and the Argonauts will be without Chad Kelly, Wynton McManis, Deonta McMahon, DaVaris Daniels, and DeMarcus Christmas.

ABBOTT: As long as Nick Arbuckle is starting, Toronto doesn’t have a hope in hell.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: The Argonauts haven’t looked good yet this season, struggling to replace departed or injured veterans.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Nick Arbuckle might have won the Argonauts a Grey Cup, but he’s not winning them any games nowadays.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GASSON: The Argonauts look lost without starting QB Chad Kelly.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: No Chad Kelly or Wynton McManis is enough for me to say the Roughriders win this one.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: Without Chad Kelly, the Argonauts simply can’t move the ball well enough to compete.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: I can’t see Argos beating many teams these days until they are healthier.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The Roughriders still need to address a few issues despite a 2-0 start, but Toronto team isn’t in a position to take advantage of any of them right now.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: The Argonauts, with their backup QB, are ripe for the picking and it’s still far too early for the Roughriders patented mid-season swoon.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 9, Toronto 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 9, Toronto 0.

Saturday, June 21: Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders (pick’em) — 4:00 p.m. EDT

Dru Brown appears questionable to play in this one and Ottawa’s offence struggled without him in Week 2 with a hip injury. The Redblacks weren’t able to move the ball consistently under Matthew Shiltz, falling to 0-2. If Brown can’t go this week, Dustin Crum may reportedly get the start. Calgary, meanwhile, is off to a surprise 2-0 despite not yet getting a touchdown pass from Vernon Adams Jr., who has moved the ball well with his legs. The defence has played well thus far, ranking second in yards allowed per play.

ABBOTT: Something has gotta give for Ottawa — just don’t call it a Crum-back.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: The Stampeders still get no respect from oddsmakers despite having a perfect record and the second-best point differential in the CFL. Make it make sense.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: A healthy Dru Brown makes all the difference (assuming he plays). Ottawa stretches their winning streak at McMahon Stadium to four.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: The shine might be fading but I still believe in the Redblacks long term.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Stampeders are rolling and the Redblacks haven’t been themselves so far.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: The Redblacks can’t get it done without Dru Brown.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: Calgary’s defence looks to be better than expected. I can’t see that changing here.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

KLEIN: Vernon Adams Jr. should have a big day against this Ottawa secondary. The Redblacks have more problems than I thought they would at this point in the year.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: Without or without Dru Brown, the Redblacks are not going to win at McMahon Stadium this time against a recharged Stampeders defence.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 6, Ottawa 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 6, Ottawa 3.

Saturday, June 21: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at B.C. Lions (+2.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

After being home underdogs against the Lions last week, the Blue Bombers are now road favourites with franchise quarterback Zach Collaros set to return following his one-game suspension. The Lions struggled offensively in the first half last week, while the defence allowed rookie Matthew Peterson to rip off 130 rushing yards in his first career game. It remains unclear if Nathan Rourke will suit up for this game after suffering an oblique injury during last week’s game.

ABBOTT: If the Lions dangle Nathan Rourke over the mouth of the snake that bit him, he will get eaten. Jeremiah Masoli doesn’t seem to have any more fight.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: It seems like many others in this space will be joining me in taking the Blue Bombers after last week’s shellacking.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: Fool me once…

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: Which Lions team will we see? Week 1 feels like it was more of a mirage.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: It’s hard to beat a team twice in a row, but with the uncertainty around Nathan Rourke, I don’t see the Lions being able to defend their turf.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: If Chris Streveler outdueled Nathan Rourke, Zach Collaros should beat Jeremiah Masoli.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: Collaros returning only makes Winnipeg stronger. The Lions will make some adjustments but the Blue Bombers are still the stronger team.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

KLEIN: Winnipeg looked like the better team last week and now they get Collaros back, which should be enough to offset B.C. home-field advantage.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

McGUIRE: A rusty Collaros and no ear-splitting home-field advantage for the Blue Bombers are enough for me to pick the Lions in this rematch.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 8, B.C. 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 8, B.C. 1.

2025 records (straight-up)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 7-1

BALLANTINE — 6-2

HODGE — 6-2

KLEIN — 6-2

McGUIRE — 6-2

THOMAS — 6-2

HOSKINS — 5-3

ABBOTT — 4-4

FILOSO — 4-4

GASSON — 3-5

2025 records (against the spread)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 7-1

KLEIN — 6-2

BALLANTINE — 5-3

McGUIRE — 5-3

HOSKINS — 4-4

THOMAS — 4-4

ABBOTT — 3-5

FILOSO — 3-5

GASSON — 3-5

HODGE — 3-5