Toronto Argonauts rule out five starters against Saskatchewan, including Wynton McManis

The Toronto Argonauts are heavily banged up heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

All-CFL linebacker Wynton McManis has been ruled out due to a knee injury, though that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Four other starters from last week will also be unavailable, including running back Deonta McMahon, receiver DaVaris Daniels, offensive lineman Sage Doxtater, and defensive lineman DeMarcus Christmas.

McManis made 10 defensive tackles and one sack over Toronto’s first two games this season — losses to Montreal and Calgary. The 30-year-old native of Memphis, Tenn. has been named All-CFL twice since joining the Argonauts as a free agent in 2022, helping the team win two Grey Cups.

Over 89 career CFL regular-season games, McManis has recorded 338 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 13 sacks, seven interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

McMahon will likely be replaced by rookie Miyan Williams, who rushed for 62 yards and caught nine passes for 65 yards against the Stampeders last week. Daniels has made five catches for 63 yards and one touchdown to rank fourth on the team in receiving.

Doxtater joined the Argonauts this offseason after bouncing around the NFL, XFL, and UFL for three seasons. The six-foot-seven, 343-pound blocker won the starting job at left guard and may be replaced by former third-round CFL draft pick John Bosse. Christmas recorded four tackles and one sack over two games as part of Toronto’s new-look defensive line.

Canadian linebacker Jack Cassar, one of the league’s top special teams players, has also been ruled out due to an adductor injury. Offensive lineman Darius Ciraco will remain on the one-game injured list with a foot injury, while offensive lineman Dylan Giffen (back) and returner Janarion Grant (ankle) are questionable.

As expected, Chad Kelly will remain out due to a leg injury.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-2) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.