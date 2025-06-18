Saskatchewan Roughriders rule out Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus for Week 3

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially ruled out Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus for Week 3 against the Toronto Argonauts.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound target didn’t practice this week due to a foot injury and it’s unclear when he will be able to return.

The 27-year-old native of Montreal, Que. is currently Saskatchewan’s second-leading receiver behind KeeSean Johnson. He has made 12 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown over two games this season and crossed the 100-yard mark in Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Emilus was a first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech University. He has since played 52 regular-season games with the Roughriders, making 179 receptions for 2,496 yards and 12 touchdowns.

According to the team’s injury report, Saskatchewan has also ruled out fullback Albert Awachie (hip), receivers Shawn Bane Jr. (knee) and Tommy Nield (ankle), offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee), and defensive back Kosi Onyeka (knee).

Running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, who didn’t play last week due to a groin injury, is available to return.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (0-2) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.