OL Brett Boyko returns for Edmonton Elks to face Montreal Alouettes

The Edmonton Elks will have Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko in the starting lineup when they take on the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old blocker didn’t play in Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, giving way to rookie blocker Mark Evans II at right tackle. The six-foot-seven, 305-pound native of Saskatoon, Sask. joined the Elks in 2023 and has since made 29 regular-season starts. The rest of Edmonton’s starting lineup has remained unchanged for Week 3.

Left tackle Martez Ivey and receiver Arkell Smith, both of whom limited in practice this week, are listed in the starting lineup. Smith made two catches for 55 yards in Week 1.

The Elks are coming off a bye week after losing to the B.C. Lions their season-opener by a score of 31-14. Tre Ford threw for 178 yards and one interception in the loss and rushed six times for 54 yards.

The Edmonton Elks (0-1) will host the Montreal Alouettes (2-0) at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday, June 19 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.