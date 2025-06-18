Montreal Alouettes add RB Stevie Scott III to roster against Edmonton Elks

The Montreal Alouettes have added American running back Stevie Scott III to the active roster for their upcoming game against the Edmonton Elks.

The native of Syracuse, N.Y. spent the first two weeks of the season on the one-game injured list but will back-up Sean Thomas-Erlington at Commonwealth Stadium. Rookie running back Travis Theis, who rushed for 97 yards and caught three passes for 35 yards in a depth role over Montreal’s first two games, will not dress due to a neck injury.

Scott III rushed for 2,543 yards and 30 touchdowns over three collegiate seasons at Indiana University, twice earning All-Big Ten honours. The six-foot-two, 321-pound ball-carrier had NFL stints with the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals prior to joining the Alouettes last year.

Montreal’s starting lineup has seen only one change with Charleston Rambo returning to the lineup after missing last week due to personal reasons. American linebacker K.D. Davis, who recorded one special teams tackle last week, has been moved to the practice roster.

The Montreal Alouettes (2-0) will visit the Edmonton Elks (0-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday, June 19 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.