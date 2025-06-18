Calgary Stampeders place Reggie Begelton on six-game injured list, add two

The Calgary Stampeders have moved veteran receiver Reggie Begelton to the six-game injured list.

The 31-year-old native of Beaumont, Texas suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2 as he was spotted on crutches with ice wrapped around his knee. He caught a seven-yard pass before the injury occurred, extending his consecutive receptions streak to 72 straight games.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound target caught 92 passes for 1,150 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, earning his third All-CFL selection. In 88 career CFL games, he has notched 427 receptions for 5,660 yards and 28 touchdowns.

On Tuesday, head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson admitted the Stampeders are dealing with “some serious injuries,” though he declined to provide details.

Calgary has also signed American offensive lineman William Barnes and American linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. to the practice roster.

Barnes attended training camp with the Stampeders earlier this year but was released as part of final cuts. The six-foot-four, 339-pound native of Apopka, Fla. played 59 collegiate games at North Carolina before NFL stints with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Blackwell Jr. attended rookie minicamps with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The six-foot-one, 218-pound native of Fort Worth, Texas played 48 collegiate games at the University of Texas where he made 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one blocked punt.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-0) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 2:00 p.m. EDT.