Toronto Argonauts to add Chris Schultz, Nick Volpe to All-Time Argos list

The Toronto Argonauts are adding Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe to the All-Time Argos list this season with a celebration planned for Saturday, Aug. 9 at BMO Field.

Schultz played nine seasons along the offensive line for the Argonauts, earning two All-CFL selections, three All-East Division selections, and winning a Grey Cup in 1991. The native of Burlington, Ont. played 124 career games and was twice named Toronto’s nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

The six-foot-eight, 280-pounder started his career with the Dallas Cowboys, playing 21 games over three NFL seasons. After his playing days were over, he covered the CFL and NFL as a television and radio analyst for 20 years. Schultz, who died in 2021 at the age of 61, is a member of the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.

“Chris Schultz wasn’t just a great football player — he was a force of nature, a mentor, and a champion for so many of us who came through the locker room after him,” said Argonauts Alumni Association president Jason Pottinger in a statement.

“He made you feel like you mattered, and he made the Toronto Argonauts matter to generations of fans and players alike. His impact went far beyond the field, and his legacy continues to inspire. This honour is a celebration of everything he gave to the game and to the people who loved him.”

Volpe, who is being inducted as a builder, played with the Argonauts from 1949 to 1952, winning two Grey Cups. After many years spent coaching in the junior ranks and as a television analyst, Volpe rejoined the Argonauts in 1988 and won another five Grey Cups holding a variety of roles, including director of Canadian scouting. The native of Toronto, Ont. died in 2021 at the age of 95.

“It is fitting and proper that we show our utmost respect to a man who respected the organization so well,” said general manager Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons.

“He was a key player in one of the most famous Grey Cup games ever, then helped assemble the wealth of tremendous Canadian talent that led us to five more titles. But his seven Grey Cup rings don’t define Nick, his smile and handshake always will. We are honouring a truly honourable man.”

The All-Time Argonauts program was founded in 1997 and has since added 27 members, most recently Ricky Ray.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-2) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.