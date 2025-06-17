Toronto Argonauts bring back RB Kevin Brown, sign one other

The Toronto Argonauts have brought back American running back Kevin Brown after he was released at the conclusion of training camp.

The five-foot-nine, 205-pound ball-carrier rushed for 522 yards and caught 22 passes for 138 yards with the Edmonton Elks in 2024. He was eventually demoted to the practice roster after losing the starting job to Justin Rankin.

The 28-year-old had a breakout season in 2023 when he rushed for 1,141 yards, caught 28 passes for 222 yards, and scored five total touchdowns. The native of Mount Pleasant, S.C. first came to the CFL in 2022 when he ran for 486 yards and one touchdown and made 25 catches for 176 yards.

In college, Brown racked up 2,451 rushing yards, 623 receiving yards, and 24 total touchdowns over 31 games while at the University of the Incarnate Word. As a senior in 2021, he was named first-team All-Southland Conference during a career year after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards.

The Argonauts have also signed American linebacker Aaron Casey, who had a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The six-foot-two, 235-pound native of Douglasville, Ga. played collegiately at Indiana University where he recorded 240 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five pass knockdowns, and five forced fumbles.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-2) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.