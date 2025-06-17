Nathan Rourke limited in practice with B.C. Lions ahead of rematch with Blue Bombers

Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke was limited in practice with the B.C. Lions on Tuesday due to a core injury, according to the team’s official report.

The 27-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. completed 12-of-27 pass attempts for 249 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his team’s 34-20 loss to Winnipeg in Week 2. He also ran the ball six times for 58 yards and one score before suffering a late injury, which caused him to leave the game.

Over two games this season, Rourke has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception and rushed for 112 yards and one score, leading B.C. to a 1-1 record.

Jeremiah Masoli took over the controls for Rourke against Winnipeg and completed seven-of-ten pass attempts for 84 yards and one interception.

Veteran defensive back Garry Peters (thigh) was also limited in practice on Tuesday, while Canadian receiver Kieran Poissant (thigh) did not participate. Other key players are starting to get healthy, however, as linebacker Josh Woods (knee) was a full participant, as were offensive lineman Anu Una (ankle) and linebacker Adam Auclair (shoulder).

The B.C. Lions (1-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.