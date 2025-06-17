Dave Dickenson mum on details but admits Calgary Stampeders dealing with ‘some serious injuries’

The Calgary Stampeders are dealing with some long-term injuries following their Week 2 win over the Toronto Argonauts, though head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson was mum on any details.

“We’re definitely gonna be down some guys. We’re going to see how it plays out, still getting information on everybody. We won but it came at a cost. It does give an opportunity for other guys, but definitely had some serious injuries and we’re going to have to adjust,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson on Tuesday.

“You do have a little mourning period when you know that guys potentially could be done for the year, that’s always tough. It is next man up. I think we’ve got some depth right now, it’s another man’s opportunity — sometimes it takes unfortunate injuries for that next guy to get the opportunity to show us what he can do — but never nice to lose some of your best guys. They’re going to rally and hopefully get healthy soon.”

Three-time All-CFL receiver Reggie Begelton, centre Bryce Bell, middle linebacker Marquel Lee, and long snapper Aaron Crawford all suffered injuries in Toronto. Crawford finished the game, though the other three didn’t. Begelton, who left the game on Calgary’s first offensive series, was spotted on crutches on the sideline with ice wrapped around his knee.

The team has already placed Crawford on the six-game injured list and signed a replacement in Wilfrid Laurier product Jason MacGougan, who attended training camp with the Stampeders earlier this year.

Begelton is in his eighth season with the Stampeders and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He has made eight catches for 65 yards so far in 2025.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-0) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 2:00 p.m. EDT.

