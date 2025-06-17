Calgary Stampeders place Aaron Crawford on six-game injured list, sign replacement

The Calgary Stampeders have placed Canadian long snapper Aaron Crawford on the six-game injured list and signed Jason MacGougan as his replacement.

Crawford was injured during the team’s win over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2. The 38-year-old native of Medicine Hat, Alta. has played 165 regular-season games over 12 CFL seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Stampeders, recording 39 special teams tackles. The six-foot-four, 264-pounder played collegiately at Saint Mary’s University.

MacGougan attended training camp with Calgary but was let go as part of final cuts. The 22-year-old native of Burlington, Ont. played 37 collegiate games at Wilfrid Laurier University where he helped the Golden Hawks win the Yates Cup in 2024.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-0) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 2:00 p.m. EDT.