Calgary Stampeders’ DB Adrian Greene named CFL’s top performer for Week 2 by PFF

Calgary Stampeders’ defensive back Adrian Greene has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 26-year-old native of Toronto, Ont. made two defensive tackles and two interceptions in his team’s 29-19 win over the Argonauts, returning one for a 40-yard pick-six. The product of Saint Mary’s University joined the Stampeders as a free agent in February following a three-year stint with the B.C. Lions. His grade for Week 2 was 87.4.

The top-graded offensive player of the week was Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ receiver Nic Demski, who received a grade of 81.0. The veteran caught four passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns, helping his team upset the Lions at Princess Auto Stadium by a score of 34-20.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had the top-graded offensive line for the second week in a row with a group score of 69.5. Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick earned the highest individual grade at 74.4, followed by centre Logan Ferland and right guard Jacob Brammer.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 2.

QB | Chris Streveler | Winnipeg | 79.6

RB | Matthew Peterson | Winnipeg | 76.4

REC | Nic Demski | Winnipeg | 81.0

OL | Pier-Olivier Lestage | Montreal | 76.6

DL | Lwal Uguak | Montreal | 84.4

LB | Jovan Santos-Knox | Ottawa | 79.5

DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary | 87.4

RET | Trey Vaval | Winnipeg | 67.3

K/P | Jose Maltos | Montreal | 78.9

ST | Bennett Williams | Ottawa | 91.1

Below are the top-graded performances of the season dating back to Week 1.