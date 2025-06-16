Winnipeg Blue Bombers release CFL veteran Reggie White Jr., sign one

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released veteran receiver Reggie White Jr.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound target signed with the team this offseason and made the practice roster after training camp.

In 2024, the native of Randallstown, Md. played 12 games with the Montreal Alouettes, recording 24 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

The 29-year-old first joined the Alouettes in 2021 following a stint with the New York Giants. He has made 95 receptions for 1,254 yards and eight touchdowns over 32 career regular-season CFL games but missed the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury he suffered in October 2022.

Collegiately, White Jr. played at Monmouth University, which is located in West Long Branch, N.J. He made 249 catches for 3,373 yards and 31 touchdowns over 45 career games and was named first team All-Big South in 2018.

The Blue Bombers have also signed Canadian long snapper Ian Leroux.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Quebec City, Que., was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of Laval University. He attended training camp with the team before returning to the Rouge et Or for his final year of collegiate eligibility where he won his second Vanier Cup. He made 14 tackles and one interception over 41 collegiate games.

Leroux attended training camp with Winnipeg again in 2025 but was released as part of final cuts. His re-addition comes after veteran Mike Benson left the team’s season-opening win over B.C. due to injury.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) will visit the B.C. Lions (1-1) on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.