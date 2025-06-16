Mike O’Shea declines injury update on Winnipeg Blue Bombers RB Brady Oliveira

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea declined to offer a formal update on the status of injured running back Brady Oliveira following practice on Monday.

“You know me,” the veteran coach told the media. “I’m always hopeful.”

The league’s reigning Most Outstanding Player rushed twice for 49 yards on the opening possession of Winnipeg’s season-opening 34-20 win over the B.C. Lions. He left the field after Chris Streveler threw a touchdown pass to Nic Demski and didn’t return with what the team termed an “upper body injury.”

This video, reported by Darrin Bauming of Bonfire Sports on Monday, shows Oliveira in street clothes at practice. As this week’s game remains five days away, Winnipeg will not file a formal injury report until Tuesday.

Brady Oliveira running in casual fatigues at #Bombers practice this morning, but will not be a participant.

— Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) June 16, 2025

On Friday, TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported that Oliveira suffered a shoulder injury that could force him to miss “multiple games.”

Matthew Peterson took over from Oliveira at running back and shone, rushing 23 times for 130 yards and one touchdown. The University of Alberta product, whose rights were acquired via trade from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats late in the offseason, was playing his first career regular-season CFL game.

It remains unclear if Peterson will start in Week 3 or if Quinton Cooley, who excelled in the preseason, will be promoted from the practice roster.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) will visit the B.C. Lions (1-1) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.