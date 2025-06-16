Edmonton Elks open as 5.5-point underdogs to undefeated Montreal Alouettes

The Edmonton Elks are significant underdogs for their home-opener against the Montreal Alouettes, according to oddsmakers, opening as a 5.5-point underdogs.

Edmonton lost its season-opener in Week 1 against the B.C. Lions by a score of 31-14 as franchise quarterback Tre Ford completed 18-of-27 pass attempts for 178 yards and one interception and rushed six times for 54 yards. The team struggled defensively, allowing Nathan Rourke to throw for 324 yards and three touchdowns and carry the ball five times for 54 yards.

The Elks didn’t play in Week 2 as they were on the first of three byes this season.

The Alouettes are off to a red-hot 2-0 start, beating the Toronto Argonauts in Week 1 and the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 2. Montreal won the two games by a combined score of 67-28 and leads the league in many defensive categories, including points allowed per game, net yards allowed per game, average rushing yards allowed, and opponent quarterback efficiency.

The Elks went 3-6 at Commonwealth Stadium in 2024, which was the worst home record in the CFL. Montreal won 23-20 in Edmonton during Week 2 last season before completing the head-to-head sweep 21-17 at Percival Molson Stadium in Week 12.

The Edmonton Elks (0-1) will host the Montreal Alouettes (2-0) at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday, June 19 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.

Rest of Week 3 CFL betting lines

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have opened as 2.5-point road favourites over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, while the Calgary Stampeders are 1.5-point home favourites over the Ottawa Redblacks and the B.C. Lions are 2.5-point home underdogs to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

All betting lines are subject to change.