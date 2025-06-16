Country star Brad Paisley to perform during Grey Cup Week in Winnipeg

Country star Brad Paisley will perform at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Nov. 14, two days before the 112th Grey Cup.

The 52-year-old native of Glen Dale, W.V. has won three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. The performance will be a stop on his Truck Still Works World Tour.

Though this concert is considered part of the Grey Cup Festival, tickets must be purchased separately. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, June 20.

This year’s Grey Cup will be the fifth hosted in Winnipeg and the second to be played at Princess Auto Stadium. The Blue Bombers have qualified for five straight Grey Cups but lost the last three, including a 41-24 defeat to the Toronto Argonauts in 2024.

In 2023, Carrie Underwood performed a concert at the FirstOntario Centre two days before the 110th Grey Cup, which was also a separately ticketed event considered part of the Grey Cup Festival.