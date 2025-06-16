B.C. Lions release veteran defenders Tre’ Crawford, Deshawn Stevens

The B.C. Lions have released American defensive lineman Tre’ Crawford and Canadian linebacker Deshawn Stevens.

Crawford missed the first game of the regular-season due to a leg injury, according to the team’s official report. He was available in Week 2, though the team kept him on the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound native of Houston, Texas signed with the Lions this offseason after previously being a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders. Over 12 career games, he recorded 18 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Stevens played in B.C.’s season-opening win over the Edmonton Elks but missed the team’s Week 2 loss against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers due to a hamstring injury. He didn’t record any statistics against the Elks.

The 28-year-old native of Toronto, Ont. was a first-round pick of the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2021 CFL Draft. He joined the team in 2022 after completing his collegiate career at West Virginia University and played three seasons with the team, making eight defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles over 31 games.

The B.C. Lions (1-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.