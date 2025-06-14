‘We feel really good about playing here’: Montreal Alouettes extend impressive TD Place winning streak to 11 games

Percival Molson Stadium might be home for the Montreal Alouettes, but TD Place in Ottawa might just be the place they feel most comfortable.

The Als knocked off the Redblacks by a score of 39-18 on Friday night, spoiling the home opener in the nation’s capital. However, it was just another notch on one of the most lopsided winning streaks in the CFL, as Montreal has now won nine straight games against Ottawa and 11 consecutive on the road at Lansdowne.

“It’s weird in sports sometimes, you have a team’s number or you have a venue’s number or something like that. I think we feel really good about playing here, but it’s because of the work we put in,” Alouettes head coach Jason Maas told the media post-game.

“I mean, 11-0 just doesn’t happen. You’ve got to earn those victories. They’re a good football team, and they make it tough for us when we do come here, but our guys just believe. They work hard, and their expectations are high here, and standards are high. The thought is always to come into a building and win regardless of who you play.”

Maas has yet to lose a game against the Redblacks since taking the helm of the Alouettes in 2023. Their last defeat in the cross-border rivalry came on October 10, 2022, when general manager Danny Maciocia was still holding the interim head coach title.

He can’t claim full credit for their dominance at TD Place though, as that particular streak pre-dates him by several years. Montreal’s last loss in the shadow of Parliament came back on August 11, 2018, when Mike Sherman was controlling the sideline. Since then the Alouettes have won with four head coaches — Sherman, Khari Jones, Maciocia, and Maas — gone through three different private owners, enduring league conservatorship twice, and survived a Global pandemic.

Regardless of the circumstance, Maas isn’t putting too much stock into the unique streak.

“Obviously, we prepare to win every week. We expect to win every week, and it doesn’t matter where we play. That’s our motto and our mindset.”

The Alouettes (2-0) will see the Redblacks (0-2) again on Monday, October 13 for Thanksgiving, this time at home in Montreal. They return to TD Place the following week on Friday, October 24.