Edmonton Elks bring back All-American LB Brock Mogensen, release one

The Edmonton Elks have brought back American linebacker Brock Mogensen on the practice roster.

The six-foot-two, 234-pound native of Farmington, Minn. originally joined the Elks in the final week of training camp and played one preseason game before being released. He previously spent time on the practice squad with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

Mogensen played collegiately at the University of South Dakota where he recorded 399 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions over 50 games. He was named a first-team FCS All-American in 2023, won the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award, and was a three-time all-conference selection.

In a corresponding move, the Elks released American receiver Jalon Calhoun.

Calhoun played five collegiate seasons at Duke University where he made 253 receptions for 3,026 yards and 17 touchdowns and was named third-team All-ACC in 2022. He signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but was cut at the conclusion of training camp.

The Edmonton Elks (0-1) return to action on Thursday, June 19 when they host the Montreal Alouettes (2-0) at 9:00 p.m. EDT.