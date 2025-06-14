Calgary Stampeders’ receiver Reggie Begelton carried off with leg injury vs. Argos

Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton was carried off the field by teammates after suffering an apparent lower-body injury against the Toronto Argonauts.

The three-time all-star was engaged in a run block against defensive back Kenneth George Jr. on the first drive of the game when he was tossed to the ground and immediately clutched his right knee. After being attended to by the training staff, he was unable to leave under his own power.

3DownNation contributor Griff Bordignon later reported that the receiver was on the sideline without his pads on and using crutches. He appeared to have ice on his knee.

Begeltons day appears to be over as his pads are off and hes on crutches on the Calgary sideline.#TogetherWeRide #CFL #Argos #CFLGameDay @3DownNation pic.twitter.com/fI1fCwENL4 — Griff Bordignon (@MrGriffB) June 14, 2025

Begelton caught a seven-yard pass on the play before the injury, extending his consecutive receptions streak to 72 straight games. He caught five passes for 58 yards in the season opener.

The 31-year-old caught 92 passes for 1,150 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, earning his third All-CFL selection. In 88 career CFL games, he has notched 427 receptions for 5,660 yards and 28 touchdowns.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.