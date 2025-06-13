Toronto Argonauts without OL Darius Ciraco for matchup with Calgary

The Toronto Argonauts’ beleaguered offensive line will be without starting centre Darius Ciraco for Saturday’s clash with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 29-year-old has been placed on the one-game injured list after suffering a foot injury early last week. Peter Nicastro will get the start in his place, reuniting a starting five that allowed three sacks and relentless pressure in the opener. John Bosse will also dress for depth.

Also placed on the one-game injured list is strong-side linebacker Donald Rutledge (head), who made four tackles in his return to the CFL after a two-year hiatus. Kenneth George Jr. will take over the position after playing both halfback and corner last season while splitting time between Hamilton and Toronto.

Canadian linebacker Daniel Kwamou (knee) will also sit out this week, and Global defensive end Thiadric Hansen (back) is listed as a game-time decision. American pass rusher Celestin Haba draws into the lineup, as does Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala in a depth capacity.

Finally, the Argos have demoted returner Calvin Turner Jr. to the practice roster. With Janarion Grant still out with an ankle problem, it is unclear who will handle return duties.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-1) will host the Calgary Stampeders (1-0) at BMO Field on Saturday, June 14 with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. EDT.