Canadian REC Brendan O’Leary-Orange out for Hamilton Tiger-Cats against Riders

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are rolling with virtually the same roster for their home opener despite a disappointing loss in Week 1, save for one change in the receiving corps.

Canadian pass catcher Brendan O’Leary-Orange has been placed on the one-game injured list after missing practice on Thursday due to his rib cage. The 27-year-old set a career-high with 16 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown last season, following it up with five catches for 55 yards last week.

Fifth-year backup Tyler Ternowksi will get the start and has recorded 28 receptions for 346 yards in 48 career games. Keaton Bruggeling, who dazzled with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason finale, draws into the lineup as insurance.

The only other area of concern for the Ticats is on special teams, where rookie returner Isaiah Wooden is listed as a game-time decision with a hamstring injury. It is unclear who would take over for him if he is unable to go, but it would be a significant blow after he took a kickoff back 105 yards for a major in the opener.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, June 14 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.