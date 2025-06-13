Calgary Stampeders officially demote former first-round CFL Draft pick DB Ben Labrosse vs. Argos

The Calgary Stampeders have made several changes to their Week 2 lineup due to injury, but one alteration to the starting defence comes without explanation.

Sophomore prospect Ben Labrosse has been officially demoted from his field-side corner spot in favour of fellow Canadian Adrian Greene, who came over from the B.C. Lions in free agency. Labrosse was selected fourth overall by Calgary in the 2024 CFL Draft and logged 34 defensive tackles as a rookie while starting primarily at halfback, but was held off the stat sheet after being listed as the top corner in the opener. Greene logged four defensive tackles in his Stampeders debut and played the majority of the game despite what the depth chart said.

Despite Labrosse’s apparent demotion, it could be a big day for some of Calgary’s other first-rounders. 2024 eighth-overall pick Christy Nkanu is already starting at right guard and could be joined by this year’s eighth-overall pick, Christopher Fortin, at centre, as Bryce Bell (shoulder) is listed as a game-time decision. 2025 first-overall selection Damien Alford will also dress for the very first time as a backup receiver.

Only one of Calgary’s opening-day starters will sit out due to injury, as defensive tackle Miles Brown (shoulder) is on the one-game injured list and will be replaced by Josiah Coatney. Rotational linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. (pectoral) has been moved to the one-game injured list and replaced by rookie Kelechi Anyalebechi, while defensive end Cedric Wilcots II has been placed on the practice roster in favour of Shaun Peterson.

Offensively, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla draws in as the seventh offensive lineman, while fullback William Langlais (back) has been moved to the one-game injured list. Rookie Canadian running back Ludovick Choquette has been placed on the practice roster.

The Calgary Stampeders (1-0) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (0-1) at BMO Field on Saturday, June 14 with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. EDT.